Realme X7 Max release date in India is May 31

Realme X7 Max will be launched in India on May 31. The company has just confirmed the launch date for the India launch.

The Realme X7 Max will be the third device in the Realme X7 series. Currently, the Realme X7 series consists of Realme X7 Pro and the vanilla Realme X7. The Realme X7 Max is a rebranded Realme GT Neo from China. It will also be the first phone in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The device will be sold on Flipkart.

Assuming there is no change in specs from the Realme GT Neo china version, here is what we can expect from Realme X7 Max.

Realme X7 Max specs

In an exclusive report, we already revealed the Realme X7 Max colour options and configurations ahead of the Indian launch. The Realme X7 Max will be available in India in two configurations in India 一 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Colour options will include Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way — the latter one will come in a funkier finish while the other two will be relatively understated.

The Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core chipset consisting of one Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. MediaTek says this new chipset will offer 22% faster CPU performance and 25% more power-efficient compared to the last generation.

The Realme X7 Max sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. As for the cameras, the device will come with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16MP selfie camera.

On the inside, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W Super Dart charging which takes less than an hour to fully charge the device. There’s also an under-display fingerprint scanner.