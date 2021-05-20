Realme X7 Max teaser confirms it is a rebranded GT Neo

The Realme X7 Max has been tipped to launch in India umpteen times over the last few weeks. Today, we finally got our first official glimpse at the upcoming flagship smartphone, revealing some key details.

About a month ago, a company executive confirmed that a new Realme flagship will come to India in early May, without revealing the name. But looking at the current lineup, it has to be between the Realme GT and GT Neo. The launch could not happen as the country went into a complete lockdown and suspended eCommerce activities.

Soon after, information surfaced that it will indeed be the Realme GT Neo, but with a different name in India — Realme X7 Max. TechRadar India also exclusively revealed its configuration and colour options. Now, it seems like all the pieces of the puzzle have fallen into place, based on a new teaser.

Activate your MAX 5G speed! 🚀 https://t.co/t8FYrKwY1uMay 20, 2021 See more

Madhav Sheth, the company’s CEO, took to Twitter to share our first look at the Realme X7 Max in the “Milky Way” colourway. This is the exact same finish as the “Final Fantasy” variant of the Realme GT Neo in China. The appended tweet and its caption confirm all of the earlier theories.

With the marketing having started, the Realme X7 Max launch shouldn’t be too far now, and could be unveiled by the end of May in India. It has also been cleared by the BIS for sale.

As for specifications, the Realme X7 Max will be India’s first smartphone to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. That will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP triple-camera setup, 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging and a new design language. Colour options will be Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way.

It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 30,000.