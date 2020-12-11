Realme Watch S and S Pro India launch teased

In line with the ecosystem announcement that happened recently, Realme has started to tease the products that it wants to launch in India. The teasers posted on Twitter hint that a couple of wearables including Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro are set to launch in India next month.

To recall, the Realme Watch S Pro watch was recently unveiled at an IFA event while the Realme Watch S is already available in select markets.

The Twitter post by Realme India and EU’s CEO Madhav Sheth shows circular dials of two different watches. While the bigger watch with a rotary dial is the Realme Watch S Pro and the one at the bottom with a smaller dial is the Realme Watch S.

As of now, there is no specific launch date for the Realme Watch S series in India. The company has just teased the launch as it does for all the upcoming launches.

Having said that, the company is also gearing up for the launch of its new MediaTek Dimensity powered smartphones in India. These phones are also slated to launch in January, it is most likely that the company may announce both – the phones and the watches in the same launch event.

Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S: Price in India

Realme is known for affordable pricing of its gadgets and the Realme Watch S series should not be an exception. The Realme Watch S retails at Euro 79.99 in the global markets which translate roughly to Rs. 7,140. Hence we can expect that the price of the Realme Watch S in India could be around Rs. 7,000 only.

One the other hand, the Realme Watch S Pro is expected to be slightly costly and may be priced around Rs. 10,000 in India.

Realme Watch S features and specifications

The Realme Watch S comes with a circular dial and has a 1.3-inch LCD display boasting a resolution of 360x360 pixel resolution. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for scratch-resistance. It features an optical heart-rate sensor and a blood oxygen monitor sensor, which has become an important feature in wearable health-tracking devices in the current scenario.

The Watch S runs FreeRT based software and comes with a 390mAh battery offering up to 15 days of battery life. It comes with IP68 certifications that make the watch water-resistant up to 1.5 meters.

The Realme Watch S offers 16 popular sports modes including Walk, Indoor run, Outdoor run and more.

Realme Watch S Pro features and specifications

As the name suggests, the Realme Watch S Pro is the premium out of the two and comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display that is equipped with an auto-brightness sensor.

It comes with a rotating outer dial but its usage is not yet known. Also, the Watch S Pro has built-in GPS which is missing from the base variant.

It is also unclear if the watch runs on a proprietary operating system like the vanilla version, however, in case it comes with WearOS, it could give other smartwatches like Mi Watch Revolve a run for its money.

