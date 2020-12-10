MediaTek 800U 5G chipset launched in India

MediaTek’s Dimensity processors have finally been announced in India with an aim to democratize 5G connectivity. At the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2020, MediaTek India’s MD, Anku Jain announced the launch of Dimensity 800U 5G mobile chipsets in the country.

Originally launched in August this year, Dimensity chipsets have been limited to China and a handful of other markets. However, with this formal announcement Dimensity chipsets will now debut in India with the Realme X7 series slated to launch in the country early next month. The Realme X7 will feature a Dimensity 800U while the Realme X7 Pro will feature the more powerful Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC.

To recall, TechRadar had exclusively shared the news when it interviewed Mr Jain last month. He mentioned that more devices powered by Dimensity chipsets will be making their way into the country in January 2021.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

MediaTek 800U specifications

The Dimensity 800U is aimed at mid-tier smartphones and is capable of offering 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS) and offers high-quality voice calling services with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) from either connection. In terms of download speeds, these chipsets can offer up to 2.3Gbps download speeds and thanks to MediaTek’s UltraSave technology, these SoC are power efficient as well.

The Dimensity 800U features 5G-CA (2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation) and comes with an integrated 5G modem that supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks.

Built on a 7nm manufacturing process, this chipset comes with an octa-core CPU with two Arm-Cortex A76 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. Aside, there are six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. An Arm Mali-G57 GPU is responsible for graphics processing apart from an integrated independent AI processing unit (APU) and LPDDR4x RAM.

The chipset comes with support for up to 120Hz FHD+ displays making it an ideal chipset for affordable gaming beasts. It also supports HDR10+ standard for enhanced visual quality. In terms of optics, it can support up to 64MP cameras and comes with quad camera capabilities.

Additional features include integrated APU and ISP to provide AI camera-enhancing functions, voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology and low standby power consumption of a voice assistant apart from others.

