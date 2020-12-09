Samsung Galaxy S21 series could launch on January 14; blind pre-orders go live in India

If at all there is a smartphone series that is getting most eyeballs, it is Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup. News around leaks, rumours, leaked videos, specifications etc revealing even the minutest of details about the upcoming lineup of devices from the South Korean company is consumed with utmost interest.

Now according to a report by TechQuila, the three phones from Samsung under the S21 family will be globally launched next month on January 14. The report also suggests that while the trio of Samsung’s flagship phones will be unveiled in India on a slightly later date around the end of January, the phones are already up for a pre-order in the country - albeit a blind pre-order though.

The publication reports that the early adopters can already walk into the Opera House Store in Bengaluru, Samsung’s its biggest across the globe, and book the phone in advance by just paying Rs. 2000. This pre-order also means that a select few will be able to get their hands on the device on the launch day in India.

Aside, the select users who pre-book the device will be able to attend the India launch event at Bangalore’s Opera House and will also be entitled to some exclusive launch offers.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Police) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Android Police) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Sakitech) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Android Police)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

While there has been a lot of speculation around the design and specifications of the upcoming smartphones, there has been a lot of interest around the price of the three phones. However, according to the report, the price of the three phones might remain unchanged.

Going by the report by TechQuila, the base variant or the Samsung Galaxy S21 could start around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000 i.e. USD 815 to USD 951 approximately. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could be priced at Rs. 90,000 -1,00,000 which translates to USD 1223 to USD 1360 approximately.

As of now, since there is no official word from the company, hence we suggest taking these prices and the launch date with the proverbial pinch of salt.

