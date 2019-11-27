Realme India Black Friday sale: Realme X2 Pro to go on special open sale and other deals

Realme will be hosting a Black Friday sale in India from November 29 on Flipkart and its online store. During the sale, the company will also be hosting a special open sale for its latest and first flagship phone, the Realme X2 Pro.

The phone was launched last week in India and wasn't readily available as it was a part of an invite-only model. After it's first early access sale where more than 2 lakh customers got invites to purchase the Realme X2 Pro, the company will now put the phone on an open sale for 24 hours.

Realme's Black Friday sale will also include deals and offers on other phones, including Realme C2, Realme 3 / 3 Pro, 3i, 5 Pro, and Realme X, among others. The company is offering the same deals under the Big Shopping Days event on Flipkart that's set to begin from December 1.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s special open sale

The recently released Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s will be available to purchase from the Realme India store during the Black Friday sale. It is an open sale, so interested buyers don't need an invite to buy the X2 Pro.

The X2 Pro is Realme's first flagship smartphone and is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate display, 64MP quad-camera setup, and supports 50W Super VOOC fast charging support that's capable of fully charging the phone in 35 minutes.

The open sale will start from midnight November 29 and will go on till 11:59 PM, giving users a 24-hour window to shop for the Realme X2 Pro or the Realme 5s.

Realme has also collaborated with DJI for the Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The company will offer a Realme X2 Pro and DJI Osmo Mobile 3 bundle during its Black Friday sale, where users can save Rs 1,000 on the deal.

Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 while the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 currently retails for Rs 8,999 on Amazon India.

Realme India Black Friday sale: best deals and offers

Realme is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on the Realme C2, 5, 5 Pro, 3, 3i, Realme X and XT during its Black Friday sale. Moreover, the company is also giving a 10% cashback for users of HDFC debit cards, amounting to a maximum of Rs 500.

The Realme C2 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available at Rs 5,999, while the variant with 3GB RAM will retail for Rs 6,999 during the 24-hour sale. Realme 5 Pro will retail at Rs 12,999, and users can get an additional Rs 1,000 off by claiming the coupon of the sale value from the Realme India store.

Realme 3 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will receive a discount of Rs 1,500 during the sale on the Realme India store bringing its price to Rs 8,499. Additionally, there's a discount of Rs 1000 on the 3GB RAM variant of the phone with 64GB storage, which will retail at Rs 7,999 while the 32GB storage variant gets Rs 500 off and will sell at Rs 7,499.

Realme 3i also receives a discount of Rs 500 via Realme coupon of the same value, and users can grab it for Rs 7,499 during the sale.

There is no discount on the Realme 5 considering its successor; the Realme 5s was just announced. Likewise, there are no offers for the Realme XT this time apart from the HDFC Bank offer.

Realme Power Bank, which is priced at Rs 1,699, will be available at Rs 999 during the Black Friday sale.