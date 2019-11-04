PUBG Mobile Season 10: New skins and weapons to arrive on November 10

After rolling out the Payload mode through the recent 0.15.0 update, Tencent is gearing up to introduce Season 10 of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. The next season is scheduled to begin from November 10, as the ongoing season concludes on November 9.

Now, according to the various leaks and rumors, the upcoming Season 10 of the Royale Pass will add more missions and items for players to unlock throughout the season. The theme of Season 10 will be Fury of the Wasteland. Gamers can also purchase the Elite & Elite Plus passes for access to more in-game items by spending 600UC and 1800UC, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Season 10: What's new

The theme of the upcoming season is Fury of the Wasteland, and the developers are offering desert-themed weapons and clothing. Popular weapons like the M249, M416, and even the Pan are being provided with desert-themed skins. Besides, there are new skins for parachutes, new emotes, and complementing avatar frames.

A few of the leaked costumes include Desert Trooper set, Irradiated Frog set, Apocalypse Guardian set, among others.

Zima is an off-road vehicle that will be making its way onto the Vikendi map as it has been crafted to handle the snow-clad areas of the plan. The vehicle has a four-wheel drive with a top speed of 115 km/h and can house a squad. It replaces UAZ on Vikendi though its tires aren't bulletproof.

With the upcoming update, the devs likely introduce a new Team Deathmatch mode called The Ruins. Also, the battle royale game is set to receive a new weapon-- MP5K, which is a sub-machine gun exclusive to Vikendi and replaces Vector on the map. The MP5K uses 9mm ammo and has a hit damage rate of 33. It has been designed for close-quarter combats.