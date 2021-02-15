Ptron Bassbuds Vista and Bassbuds Pro TWS launched in India starting at Rs 1,199

Ptron Bassbuds Pro and Ptron Bassbuds Vista true wireless earbuds have been launched in India today. These are two affordable TWS priced under Rs 2,000 in India. The Ptron Bassbuds Vista also comes with a free wireless charger.

With wireless charging slowly picking up its popularity in India, the company is also bundling a wireless charge with one of the newly launched earphones. Both the newly launched TWS are now available on Amazon.

Ptron Bassbuds Pro specs, features and price

The Ptron Bassbuds Pro harnesses Bluetooth 5.1 which is a rarity in this segment. The Bluetooth 5.1 offers a stable connection and faster pairing mechanism. As with most of the other cheap TWS, the emphasis here is on deep bass with an 8mm dynamic drivers built-in. Each bud weighs around 4 grams while then the whole package weighs 35 grams. The buds can be used in both solo and stereo modes.

These are also in-ear style earbuds with an IPX4 rating which means you can use it while in the gym or in a bit of rain. In the box, you also get 3 sizes of ear fins to fit various ears. Each bud can also answer/reject call, control music, and voice assistant. It supports Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. On a single charge, the TWS can last up to 4 hours of playtime and 8 extra hours in the compact charging case. The case comes with an LCD display design, which shows the battery percentage. It uses a Type-C port for charging. It is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

Ptron Bassbuds Vista specs, features, and price

The Ptron Bassbuds Vista is also an in-ear style earphone with stem design. These buds are also powered by Bluetooth 5.1 with 10mm dynamic driver. It is supposed to output enhanced bass. As for the battery life, you get four hours on a single charge and an additional eight hours with the included case. Controls onboard include a smart button which can perform tasks like answer/reject calls, play/pause music and activate voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Other features include IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, 400mAh battery in the case, micro USB port for charging. The Ptron Bassbuds Vista also comes with a free a 5W wireless charger all for just Rs 1,299.

