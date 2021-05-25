pTron Bassbuds Sports with up to 32 hours battery life launched for Rs 999

pTron has launched a new affordable true wireless earbud in India that costs Rs 999. For under Rs 1,000, the pTron Bassbuds Sports comes with up to 32 hours of battery life, Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.

The TWS trend started a few years ago when Apple launched AirPods and ever since we have seen companies with their own TWS in the market. Fast forward, we have TWS in all price bands including Rs 2,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, and now even Rs 1,000. These TWS also make true wireless audio listening accessible to a wider set of audience. Let’s take a look at what the pTron Bassbuds Sports offers.

pTron Bassbuds Sports price in India and availability

The pTron Bassbuds Sports is priced at Rs 999 and comes in three colour options - Inspiring Yellow, Blooming Blue and the Classic Black. The TWS is already available on Amazon.

pTron Bassbuds Sports features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The pTron Bassbuds Sports true wireless earbuds with an in-ear style design and fin to make sure that the buds won’t fall out from the ear. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.1 - which is quite a rarity in the sub Rs 1,000 price bracket. It has a range of 10 meters and supports auto-connect.

In terms of battery life, the pTron Bassbuds Sports TWS comes with up to 32 hours battery life with eight hours of battery life on a single charge and three additional charge cycles which takes the total tally to 32 hours. The buds can be charged from zero to full in an hour. Each bud is packed with a 50mAh battery unit while the case comes with a big 400mAh battery. The charging case comes with a Type-C case - which is exceptional for a TWS at this price point.

For audio, the pTron Bassbuds Sports comes with a 10mm dynamic driver that is said to deliver punchy bass. These are also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and water to carry it while you are running, gym, workout, or jogging. The true wireless earbuds also come with a built-in microphone which means you can go wireless and carry on with a call. It also supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.

As for the controls, the pTron Bassbuds Sports, you get a multi-function button on each bud. You can access voice assistant, reject and accept calls, and control media playback like play, pause, and skip tracks. Lastly, the earbuds are compatible with Android, Windows and iOS devices.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!