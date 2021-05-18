PTron Tangent Plus V2 wireless headphones launched in India

pTron has launched a new wireless neckband style headphones in India called the Tangent Plus v2. The new pTron Tangent Plus BT headphones have been priced at Rs 999, but is currently available on Amazon at a price of Rs 899.

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron commented on the launch, “Wireless is clearly the growing craze among the occupied youth. Every detail of pTron Tangent Plus is refined as per consumer feedback to include improvements in battery life, connectivity, seamless fast charging, and ergonomic design to produce the best possible music experience for music enthusiasts.”

pTron Tangent Plus v2: Specs and features

The pTron Tangent Plus v2 has a secure fit and comes with a built-in HD mic for calls. pTron Tangent Plus is equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers for an immersive stereo sound, accurate high frequencies, and mega bass.

The ergonomic wireless neckband has magnetic locking earbuds that snap in place to ensure the headphones don't fall off. It has a lightweight design for comfort and is rated IPX4 which ensures sweat and water resistance. The flexible neckband has been made using skin-friendly material. It comes with an in-line remote control to manage music and call.

For wireless connectivity, it uses Bluetooth v5.0 which provides strong and stable connectivity for up to 10 meters. It provides quick access to voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. In-ear design reduces external noises and the headphones are provided with three sizes of silicone ear tips to suit different ear types. For physical connectivity, it uses a Type-C charging port.

The product highlight is its quick charging and battery life. It has a 220mAh Li-Polymer Battery which provides 200 hours standby time and 18 hours of playback time on one hour charge. The company says that the pTron Tangent Plus v2 only requires 10 minutes of charging which allows 6 hours of playtime.

The pTron Tangent Plus v2 comes in three colors – Ruddy Red, Bleeding Blue, and Titanium Grey.