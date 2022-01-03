Portronics launches Kronos Y1 smartwatch in India - specs, availability and pricing

Audio player loading…

The Indian wearables market has witnessed robust growth with homegrown brands such as Boat, Noise, and Fire-Boltt coming to the fore. Amidst the growing numbers, Delhi-based Portronics is seeking to make its presence felt in the market with the launch of yet another new device.

The brand has recently launched a new wearable named Portronics Kronos Y1. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature and packs some necessary health monitoring features.

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch pricing, availability

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch has dropped in India at an introductory price of Rs 3,399. On the official website of Portronics, the wearable is available at a price of Rs 3,449. It can be purchased from Amazon at Rs 3,299 and from Flipkart at Rs 3,399. It has a warranty of 12 months and ships in two colors - Grey and Black.

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch specifications

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch flaunts a 1.75-inch dynamic display with 240x280 pixels resolution. Users can make or receive calls via the smartwatch using the inbuilt microphone and speakers of the device. The wearable has 64MB of onboard storage and can also be used to control music.

Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch includes health monitoring features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, and SpO2 monitoring. In addition, the smartwatch includes sports modes like walking, swimming, badminton, cycling, basketball, and more. The company boasts that the wearable can go on for 7 days and has a standby time of 15 days.

The device features more than 200 customizable watch faces to choose from. The watch faces can be changed via the Kronos application on iOS and Android phones. The wearable weighs 55 grams and measures 165x70x28mm. It has an IP67 rating for resistance from water and dust.