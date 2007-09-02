Eton goes green; launches iPod radio dock

Radio maker Eton showed off a range of new products, including its new eco-friendly family of wind-up radios, at its stand here at IFA 2007 in Berlin over the weekend.

Eton introduced a full line of self-powered, i.e. wind-up, radios at IFA. These radios feature sturdy wind-up generators, as well as AM/FM and shortwave radio bands, a flashlight, red flashing light source and a siren, should you find yourself in trouble.

From just one minute's worth of cranking the handle, you'll get an hour of radio playback or light. You can also charge your mobile phone by cranking the handle on the radio.

The rugged FR radio range includes the Eton FR200, the Eton FR250 and the water-resistant Eton FR350, available in colours including black, white, blue, red, silver, black and orange. Prices start at 45 euros.

iPod meets DAB

Eton also showed off its new Eton Sound 102 DAB digital radio complete with an Apple iPod dock. As its name suggests, the compact unit offers both DAB and FM radio, and a separate Apple iPod docking station.

There are five presets for your favourite FM and DAB stations, as well as the usual time, alarm, snooze and sleep timer functions. A 3-inch magnetically-shielded speaker promises great sound quality, and a headphone jack and a line-out socket offers stereo listening.

The Eton Sound 102 DAB is available in white, black and silver, and charges your Apple iPod too. The price is set at 199 euros.