Sky Go for Android coming end of February

Sky has announced that Sky Go for Android will be available from the end of February, ending a long wait from users of the Google-powered devices.

Sky Go has been a massive hit for the satellite giant, bringing live channels and streaming catch-up for its subscribers at no extra cost, but until now it has been available only on iOS devices.

After months of telling TechRadar that Sky Go is 'coming soon', the service is now being rolled out for Android.

Wherever and whenever

Holly Knill, Head of Sky Go, said: "Sky Go is all about helping more people watch the TV they love wherever and whenever it suits them, so I'm delighted to announce the roll out of Sky Go to Android.

"We know how much Android users have been looking forward to the launch of Sky Go on Android smartphones, and we've done everything we can to make sure that our bespoke design is worth waiting for.

"This latest announcement is all part of the process of constant evolution that has seen Sky Go move from strength to strength over its first six months, and we look forward to bringing more developments to the service as the year progresses."

It's certainly well timed from Sky - just a day after announcing deals with the BBC and ITV to offer its content through the Anytime+ service - and will end lengthy grumblings from users of the increasingly powerful Android platform.