Top 10 sport result apps for Android

In 1973, there was a whole episode of Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads dedicated to not finding out the football score before seeing the TV highlights.

These days there really is no hiding place from a big result, but there's also no need to wait for the TV highlights either, with an ever increasing range of apps offering live coverage of all your favourite sports.

If you don't want to know who tops our leaderboard, we suggest you look away now...

We'll be updating this list in the near future - do you think Sky Sports Score Centre should have made the cut? Is the BBC app to dull? Let us know in the comments below...

1. BBC Sport

Home of British sport since pre-digital days, the Beeb has come up with an app worthy to succeed Final Score. With live football results and top news from all major sports, it's just a shame it doesn't make the teleprinter noise.

2. ESPN Goals

ESPN offers a range of free sports apps, but its Premier League one is the, er, premier league one. As well as live scores and stats, it offers near-live video clips of every goal, plus highlights packages at half-time and full-time.

3. Soccer Scores - FotMob

If you're after an all-in-one soccer app, this one boasts more balls than most, with coverage of the Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two, Conference, Scottish Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Serie B, Mexican League and more!

4. Eurosport.com

Despite a default focus on football, personalisation lets you create quick links to your favourite sports including athletics, boxing, cycling and skiing. Live scoring and results for every major event are augmented by new stories, videos and exclusive web chats.

5. PGA Golf

This official freebie is probably the best golf app out there right now, with real-time scorecards, play-by-play updates and custom leaderboards from every PGA tournament. Up-to-the-minute coverage includes player profiles and full schedules, plus video highlights including shot of the day.

6. Cricbuzz

Get Flintoff-fast scores, push notifications and ball-by-ball commentary with this free app incarnation of the popular cricket website. Stats fans will love the points tables and comprehensive player and team rankings, while incisive news and editorials add some in-depth analysis.

7. Ultimate Rugby

This all-in-one app promises live scoring for all Tier One rugby around the world, including the Six Nations. Video highlights and live chat are great if you can't be there; ticketing news and stadium maps are great if you can.

8. Racing UK

Give your handset some added horsepower with the latest racecards and results from around the UK. The free app also includes news and blogs, while a monthly sub adds live video from Cheltenham, Aintree, Epsom, Newbury, Goodwood, Newmarket and more.

9. F1 2013 Timing App - Premium

This official app comes with a hefty price tag (£19.99 at time of writing), but with live timing, track positioning and interactive 3D maps for every race of the 2013 F1 season, it really does put you in the driving seat.

10. LIVE Score SofaScore

Fans of US sports (and initials) can get super-fast scores for NBA basketball, NFL and AFL football, NHL ice hockey and MLB (major league baseball) with this one handy app that also covers an insane amount of soccerball and a whole lot more.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II