School uniform protects kids from phone rays

I wish we had uniforms so we could smuggle these into class

Next time your own or a friend's kids whine about not being allowed mobile phones in class, it's probably best not to show them this item about an Eastern European development on the matter.

A textile maker in Belarus has, apparently, developed a school uniform that shields children from the mobile phone radiation we all say we're worried about but probably aren't really bothered by.

Special pocket

In fact, it even has a pocket specially made for holding the little darlings' Nokias, Motorolas and Samsungs safely while they study.

There's no information about whether or not the uniforms protect kids from the handset envy we know and love in the playgrounds of the UK, but at least they're safe from cosmic rays too.

Via BoingBoing