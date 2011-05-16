Samsung solves Galaxy S2 auto-brightness issue

The Samsung Galaxy S2 has already received two software updates since its launch, fixing one of the main problems with the device.

Samsung has rolled out the updates to the device, despite it not being available internationally yet, in order to sort out the auto-brightness issue that caused the Super AMOLED Plus screen to get darker and brighter too rapidly.

Other little bugs ironed out include 'connectivity issues' and the update has also improved the accuracy of Swype... so new users should find a sparklingly clean device that garnered a five star rating in our awards.

However, despite the presence of an over the air update mechanism, you'll still need to connect your Galaxy S2 to a computer via Kies to get the new software.

On The Go coming

In other Galaxy S2 news, the USB On The Go connectivity issue that meant users couldn't connect USB drives up to the phone (as Samsung didn't supply a cable in the box) has been solved... with a standard USB OTG cable.

A user over on the XDA Developers Forum found that simple off the shelf versions, which cost as little as £3, will work fine, meaning you won't need to get a Samsung-branded offering to gain the functionality.

