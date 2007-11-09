Overnight news roundup: 8-9 November

As Google enters the mobile phone business with the clear intention of putting advertising in front of even more eyeballs in future, many are wondering where its campaigns will end up next.

Most speculation has seen Google entering the gaming space to initiate a large-scale advertising offensive and today those rumours were finally confirmed. In a statement, Google expained that it's currently exploring opportunities to create "relevant, targeted advertising that ultimately benefits the user, the video game publisher and the advertiser".

Technology ready to roll

Google bought in-game advertising firm AdScape back in February and since then has implemented strategies that could bring more advertising to computer games in the near future.

Despite its plans to enter the market, Google was unwilling to divulge any other information. Instead, the company left reporters with a simple message: "We are currently in tests to determine the best approach to in-game advertising."

Sony goes green

With the announcement of the new Sony VAIO Graphic Splash Eco Edition notebook, it seems Sony is trying to create a more environmentally friendly image. The notebook is basically a Sony VAIO FZ-290 - the company's latest entrant into the notebook market - with a choice of four different case designs.

Most importantly, 1 per cent of sales will be given to grassroots environmental groups aiming to help the environment. The 15.4-inch notebook, which starts at $1,339 (£638), sports a 15.4-inch widescreen and a 200GB hard drive.

Lastly, LG announced on Thursday that it plans on releasing the 'world's highest contrast ratio' LCD monitor by the end of the year. According to the company, the new monitor will sport a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and could be ideal for gamers. LG did not announce pricing or availability, but indicated that it will release that information closer to launch.