3GSM 2007: Short Sundance films for download

From today, mobile users can download the five Sundance Film Festival short films made for mobile phones that premiered at the 3GSM World Congress 2007 in Barcelona this week.

The five short movies, which were commissioned as part of the Sundance Film Festival Global Short Film Project, were created by new and established independent filmmakers specifically for viewing on mobile devices.

They include:

Mobile users interested in viewing the shorts can text FILM to 44 7624807811, and will receive a link to the Sundance Film Festival Global Short Film Project mobile internet page. This has information on all the films and makers, plus links to download or stream the movies over the air.

Commenting on the project, John Cooper, director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival and creative director for Sundance Institute, said: "We hope that the Global Short Film project inspires filmmakers and artists to think outside the realm of traditional venues for cinema, and experiment with mobile as an intimate new avenue - with global potential - for their work."