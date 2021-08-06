Philips launches two new true wireless earbuds in India

Philips, the brand which is quite popular with home appliances and electronics in India has announced two new true wireless stereo earbuds. The company has announced Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK 一 both are available for under Rs 5,000 right now.

While the brand is not entirely new to the audio segment or TWS segment, these two TWS are part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale and are available for purchase right away. It is also worth mentioning that TPV Technology holds the license to sell Philips branded products in India.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK price in India and availability

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,499 respectively. But according to the brand, the MRP is Rs 9,999 and Rs 7,990 一 which means the price could go up after the sale ends on August 9. Both earbuds are now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Philips SBH2515BK/10 specs and features

(Image credit: Philips)

These TWS are in-ear, but not they don’t come with a stem design. Battery life on these buds are impressive on paper at least. The company claims these buds can last up to 110 hours of playtime with the included charging case. A full charge of the case takes about 90 minutes and each cycle lasts up to 5 hours. In the heart of the case, there is a 3,350mAh battery and thus the big battery promise.

The charging case also comes with a USB charging cage which also doubles up as a power bank if and when needed. For audio, the TWS are powered by 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers and Bluetooth 5 for wireless audio listening. For controls, you get a multi-function button to change track, skip, accept/reject calls. There is also a microphone on each bud with an echo cancellation feature.

Philips TAT3225BK specs and features

(Image credit: Philips)

The affordable one among the duo, the Philips TAT3225BK harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 and also comes with a built-in microphone to take calls. These are also in-ear style with stem design. Also, they’re IPX4 splash and sweat resistant. They feature a large 13mm driver and offer up to 24 hours of play time 一 six hours with the buds and 18 hours with the included case.

