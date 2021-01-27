Philips' latest wireless headphones could be the perfect workout buddies

The best workout headphones can really boost your performance, whether you're a casual jogger or a devoted gym bunny – and the new Philips Sports Headphones range are the latest workout-friendly buds to launch in 2021.

Comprising four different models of wireless headphones, the new range includes a pair of true wireless earbuds, neckband earphones, on-ear headphones, and a pair of bone-conducting headphones.

All of the new headphones come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity, dust and sweat-resistance, and all except the on-ear headphones are water resistant at up to one meter for 30 minutes.

The new range also comes with a fast charging feature, so you can top up your headphones quickly before your workout sessions.

Right now, we don't have pricing for the new headphones, but Philips says that they'll be available in the second quarter of 2021 – so that could be anywhere from the beginning of April to the end of June.

Hygienic earbuds

The flagship model of the new range are the A7306 True Wireless headphones, which come with colored wing-tips and a choice of three detachable ear hooks for a secure fit.

As well as an IP57 water and dust-resistance rating, the A7306 come with a charging case that cleans the earbuds with a UV light, like the LG Freetone HBS-FN6. An extra bonus for exercise enthusiasts is a built-in heart rate monitor, which Philips says is compatible with "most of the popular fitness apps currently available". There's also support for Google Assistant and Siri should you want to summon your device's vice assistant.

Inside the earbuds are large 9mm neodymium drivers, which Philips says ensure the A7306 sound "exceptional", and while there's no active noise cancellation, the company claims that the secure fit is good enough to provide "excellent passive noise cancellation". In other words, these buds should fit your ear canal snugly enough to block a fair amount of environmental noise from passing through and interrupting your music.

If you do need to check in with your surroundings, there's a one-tap awareness mode that allows sound to pass through the earbuds.

Battery life comes in at six hours from the buds themselves, with a further 18 hour provided by the charging case – not class-leading, but not terrible, either.

(Image credit: Philips)

If you prefer a more powerful sound, the Philips A4216 wireless on-ear headphones could be a better choice for you.

Again, there's no active noise cancellation, but the earcups should provide a decent barrier to the outside world, while 40mm neodymium drivers should deliver a powerful sound.

For extra comfort, the earcups come with memory foam inserts with a cooling gel that should stop your ears from over-heating during high intensity workouts, while removable and washable fabric sleeves mean you can keep them clean.

If you do sweat it out, an IP55 water and dust resistance rating should have you covered – and a 25-hour battery life should be enough to get your through your workouts.

(Image credit: Philips)

Feel it in your bones

For those who like the security of cables and the convenience of earbuds, there are the Philips A3206 neckband earphones.

13.6mm neodymium acoustic drivers power the earbuds, while a 10-hour battery life beats many of the best running headphones on the market.

The neckband itself is also light-reflective, which should help you remain visible to cars if you like to run at night (though we wouldn't rely solely on these buds to do this).

If safety during exercise is your main concern, Philips has gone one step further with the A6606 Sports Bone Conduction headphones.

Unlike traditional driver-based headphones, the A6606 transmit sound vibrations to the ear via your cheekbones, allowing you to listen to music while your ears remain free to hear background sounds, which is useful in busy environments.

According to Philips, the A6606 use a lightweight, reinforced titanium structure designed to fit perfectly under a cycle helmet, and as an additional safety feature the headphones include a high visibility LED light that can be controlled via the Philips Headphones App.

Battery life comes in at nine hours, and like the other models in the range, they are dust and water resistant.

With pricing and availability still to be announced for the new range, we're hoping that the Sports Headphones will priced competitively – with all these workout-friendly specs, they could give the best fitness headphones a run for their money.

For now, our top model remains the Powerbeats Pro, which impressed with their good sound quality and immaculate fit – though, come Q2 of this year, that could all change.