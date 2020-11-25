Oppo Reno 3 Pro, F17, A15, and A12 price in India reduced

Oppo has reduced the price of four smartphones in India. The company has slashed the price of one F series device, one Reno series device and a couple of A-series device in India.

Oppo F17, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo A15 and Oppo A12 devices price has been slashed in India. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is getting the price cut since it was launched in March this year. The Oppo F17 and Oppo A15 are the relatively new device to get the price cut in India. The new pricing for all the devices is now live on Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, F17, A15, A12 price in India Device New price Launch price Oppo Reno 3 Pro Rs 16,999 Rs 17,990 Oppo F17 Rs 24,990 Rs 29,990 Oppo A15 Rs 8,990 Rs 9,990 Oppo A12 Rs 8,990 Rs 9,490

The above mentioned price are for base variants only.

The Oppo F17 which was launched back in September for Rs 17,990 now starts at Rs 16,990. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro which was launched in India back in March for Rs 29,990 had received a Rs 2,000 price cut back in August and now the price is even reduced to Rs 24,990.

The two budget devices in the A series - Oppo A15 and Oppo A12 now start at Rs 8,990 which is Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 off on the launch price. All the four devices are available across Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores across India.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. There is 8GB of RAM on board with 128 or 256GB of storage option. On the front, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a dual punch-hole for the selfie cameras. It is also the world’s first smartphone with a 44MP primary selfie shooter with a 2MP depth sensor.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens and a mono lens. The camera is capable of shooting in modes such as Night mode, ultra-clear 108MP images via oversampling, ultra-steady video, video bokeh, and up to 20x zoom. On the inside, it has a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Read our Oppo Reno 3 pro review

Oppo F17 specifications

The Oppo F17 one of the sleekest phone at just 7.45mm and light weighing in at 163 grams. It is available in two configurations - 6+128GB and 8+128GB. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Oppo F17 is powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC.

With Oppo F17, you are looking at a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch which houses the 16MP selfie shooter. To the back, you get a 16MP primary shooter with f/2.2, and 8MP wide-angle camera followed by two mono sensors which complete the quad-camera setup. It is also packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Oppo A15 specifications

The Oppo A15 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes in two configurations - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear.

On to the camera department, the Oppo A15 features a 13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera setup and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. It is packed with a 4,230mAh battery which supports 10W charging.

Oppo A12 specifications

The device has a 3D diamond-blaze cut design to teh back and you get a 6.22-inch HD+ screen. Powering the device is Mediatek’s Helio P35 SoC with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage. For optics, there is a 13MP and 2MP dual rear camera sensors on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter. It has a 4230mAh battery unit.

