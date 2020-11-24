Oppo A15 price in India reduced by Rs 1,000

Oppo A15 budget smartphone has received a price cut in India. The device will now cost Rs 1,000 compared to the initial launch price. The Oppo A15 was unveiled back on October 15 and the cheaper variant of the Oppo A15 was launched earlier this month.

The 3GB + 32GB variant Oppo A15 which was launched for Rs 10,990 is now listed for Rs 9,990 on Amazon., Similarly, the Oppo 2GB+32GB variant is listed for Rs 8,990. The cheaper variant which was launched for Rs 9,490 has received Rs 500 price cut.

Oppo A15 price and availability

Oppo A15 price in India Configuration Launch price New price 3+32GB Rs 10,990 Rs 9,990 2+32GB Rs 9,490 Rs 8,990

The Oppo A15 3GB+32GB is now priced at Rs 9,990 on Amazon. It was launched for Rs 10,990 in India. The Oppo A15 2GB variant with 32GB of storage is listed for Rs 8,990. The cheaper variant was launched for Rs 9,490. The device is now available on Amazon and 10% instant discount with Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, Federal Debit Card and AU Bank Debit Card.

Oppo A15 specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Oppo A15 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display with 89% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with a new AI brightness feature that learns from your preference and automatically adjusts brightness, which comes in handy during outdoors. The Oppo A15 comes in a 3D curved design. The selfie camera is housed in the dew-drop notch.

The Oppo A15 is powered by an octacore MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It is available in two configurations - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. You also get a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. It features Memory Defragmentation 2.0, which adopts system-level optimizations to reduce memory fragmentation and increase the overall performance of the phone by 5%. The fingerprint scanner is located at the rear.

On to the camera department, the Oppo A15 features a triple rear camera setup. There is a 13MP primary shooter followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module is arranged in a square design. To the front, the Oppo A15 sports a 5MP selfie camera. It features a bunch of shooting modes like portrait bokeh, AI Scene Recognition and up to 21 different styles of landscape and scenic shots. There is also a filter for photos and videos.

The Oppo A15 runs on ColorOS 7.2 out of the box based on Android 10. It is packed with a 4,230mAh battery which supports 10W charging.