Oppo Enco W51 to go on sale today via Amazon

The Oppo Enco W51 will go on sale in India today. The first active noise cancellation earbuds from Oppo for the Indian market.

The earbuds was launched in recently song with the Oppo F17 series. The Oppo Enco W51 is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes in Starry Blue and Floral White colour options.

The Oppo Enco W51 is the company’s fourth TWS after the Oppo Enco Free, Oppo Enco W31, and Oppo Enco W11. This is the first with an active noise cancellation feature.

Oppo Enco W51 features and specs

The key highlight of the Oppo Enco W51 is the hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. This enhances the user experience by reducing the noise of the outside world. It is powered by a dual-core digital noise reduction chip with noise reduction depth of 35 dB. Each bud comes with three microphones for clear voice on call and noise reduction. It comes in half in-ear style design.

There is a 7mm dynamic driver onboard with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a range of about 10 meters. Each earbud is packed with a 25mAh battery and the case is having 480mAh battery. On a single, the Oppo Enco W51 can last up to 3.5 hours and with the included case, you get up to 20 hours of playback. A quick a 15-minute charge keeps the earphones running for up to 3 hours. You can charge this by plugging Type-C charger or charge it wirelessly as it comes with Qi wireless charging support. These are also IP54 rated against dust and water.

Furthermore, the Oppo Enco W51 offers a low-latency mode for gaming as well as lag-free transmission. For controls, you get tap left, tap right, triple tap to wake voice assistant. There is also quick pair mode but, Oppo has not announced a dedicated app for the earbuds yet.