Oppo will unveil Color OS 11 based on Android 11 next week

Oppo will unveil Color OS 11 next week. The new iteration of the Oppo’s skin will be based on Android 11.

Google dropped the first stable build of the Android 11 for pixel smartphones last night and many manufactures including OnePlus and Realme started pushing out Android 11 beta for its users. Oppo will unveil the Color OS 11 based on Android 11 on September 14.

To match the UI version with Android version number, the Color OS will jump from 7 to 11. This makes things easier for everyone. For those who can’t wait till September 14, Oppo is rolling out the public beta of Android 11 for some select Oppo devices. If you own the Oppo Find X2 series or the Reno 3 series smartphone, you can install and explore the Android 11 today.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

How to get Android 11 beta on Oppo Find X2 and Reno 3 series

Just head to the Settings > Software Update > Click the settings icon on the screen > Apply for Beta Version > Update Beta Version. After this, you will have to follow the on-screen guide to install the beta.

Oppo will be holding a virtual global launch event for Color O S11 on September 14. The company will showcase all the new features in the new version. The event should also cover which all devices from Oppo are eligible for Android 11 update and the roadmap for the same.

Since this is an open beta, there will be a lot of issues with compatibility and stability. This build is not very stable and Oppo has already made a list of known issues for the Find X2 and Reno 3 series .

Android 11 brings several new features to the table. You will be able to offer apps one-time permissions that only apply while the app is running in the foreground. You also get chat bubbles for all the conversations, just like you get with Messenger. The media controls now sit in the notifications shade and will support multiple streams at once by swiping. The notifications from messaging apps will be grouped into a conversations section that will appear above and separate from other notifications. This can make it easier to keep up with ongoing conversations.