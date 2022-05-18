OnePlus Pad inching closer to an Indian launch

Audio player loading…

OnePlus may indeed launch its tablet PC in India . The Chinese company is expected to join Lenovo, Realme and Xiaomi in the race to capture to tablet PC market segment this year. Tipster Max Jambor tweeted the words ‘OP Pad’ with the Indian flag. There were no other details added by him later.

While this is not concrete information on the India launch, the device has been spotted on several certification websites. Recently, the tablet was also registered for testing purposes in the country. The mass production of the device has already begun in European and Eurasian markets too.

Oppo already retails its tablet PC in its home market, but we might see the same device rebranded for the Indian market, The company may also make minor changes to the internals of the device to make it more affordable for many users.

OP Pad 🇮🇳May 16, 2022

While the Oppo Pad came with a more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset, the OnePlus Pad comes with the Snapdragon 865. This is also the same chipset found on competing brand Xiaomi’s Mi Pad 5 that was launched in India recently.

Many of the other features of the device are also expected to be the same. The OnePlus Pad is expected to sport a 12.4-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may support Dolby Vision and HDR as well. The device could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The tablet is also expected to run on Android 12L out of the box.

The tablet might be powered by a 10,090 mAh battery pack, which is larger than the competition at the price point of below Rs 40,000.

ColorOS for OnePlus Pad

There is no denying that Oxygen OS now has a lot of ‘Color’ to it. And the tablet PC will be running on the same formula just like its smartphones. The company will tweak a few elements of Color OS in the final version of the software.

However, it will be interesting to see how it competes with MIUI for Pad. The new iteration of the OS from Xiaomi has been able to provide an experience similar to the iPadOS. That includes the gesture animations, multitasking view and the app dock.