OnePlus Buds Z2 pricing details, color options, leaked just ahead of launch

The TWS market of India is already booming, and companies like Boat, Noise, Realme and Redmi have already gained a dominant position with continuous launches in various price segments. OnePlus, to sustain itself in the TWS market, rolled out some of the best earbuds in recent time. Now, the BBK electronics owned company is following it up with the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India.

Reports suggest that the TWS earphone will be launched with OnePlus RT that is slated for December 16 (tentative date), 2021. Just before the launch of the OnePlus Buds Z2, the price details and color options of the device surfaced online. As per the leaks shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, the TWS earphones by OnePlus will be available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colors. The earphones may be priced somewhere around Rs 6,000 in India.

OnePlus Buds Z2 two shades obsedian Black & pearl White.India price is below ₹ 6k, undercutting the Nothing Ear (1)December 6, 2021 See more

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

As we already know the OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in China in October. Thus, we do have information on what the new earbuds will deliver. In terms of design, the TWS earphones will be quite similar to their predecessor, OnePlus Buds Z. They sport 11mm, dynamic drivers, along with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

OnePlus claims these TWS earphones will have a latency rate of 94 milliseconds and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support to remove the noise up to 40dB. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is equipped with touch controls and three microphones for ANC and voice calling. The TWS earphones also include a transparency mode to let the user hear the background sounds.

The charging case of the earbuds comes with IPX4 certifications, and the buds are IP55 certified. OnePlus boasts a 38-hour battery life when the buds are completely fueled up. Both the earbuds include a 40mAh battery each, and the brand has offered a 520mAh battery on the charging case.