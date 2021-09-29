OnePlus Buds Z2 might offer ANC and improved battery life

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are expected to be the next set of affordable true wireless earbuds from OnePlus. Needless to say, they will be the successor to the original OnePlus Buds Z which was launched in India last year. The design of the Buds Z2 was leaked a few days back and now we have more details of the upcoming TWS from OnePlus.

According to tipster Max Jambor, who has a good track record with the OnePlus lineup, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will bring some serious improvements over the Buds Z. In a tweet, Max revealed most of the specs and features of the OnePlus Buds Z2 through a cryptic image.

ANC on budget?

The major upgrade on the OnePlus Buds Z will be the presence of active noise cancellation. The Buds Z2 are expected to come with ANC according to the tweet. Currently, the OnePlus Buds Pro are the only pair of TWS from the brand to offer ANC. While ANC in the budget segment is a new thing, at least in India, it will be a first for OnePlus.

A few weeks back, Max Jamboor has also suggested that OnePlus is working on a cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds Pro 一 we wouldn’t be surprised if that turned out to be the OnePlus Buds Z2. Furthermore, the Buds Z2 are said to come with Bluetooth 5.2 一 an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are expected to last up to seven hours on a single charge and overall 38 battery life including the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is rated to offer 5 hours of playback, as per the tweet. The battery life certainly looks like a big jump from the Buds Z and it also looks similar to what the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro offers, at least on paper.

Other features expected include support for Dolby Atmos audio, IP55 rating, and on terms of color options 一 the tweet suggests black and white color options. Lastly, according to the previous leak, the Buds Z2 might not look entirely different from the OnePlus Buds as it is said to retain the same design.

There is no word on the launch date of the product yet. But since the OnePlus Buds Z were unveiled in October 2020, the next-gen TWS are expected to land in the same month as well.

