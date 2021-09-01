OnePlus might be working on a cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro are the company’s latest and the most premium pair of true wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation, an excellent audio experience, and good battery life 一 all for a price tag of Rs 9,990.

Now, the company is reportedly working on a new pair of affordable true wireless earbuds which is said to have an active noise cancellation feature and also carry an aggressive price tag. According to tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus is working on a lower-priced pair of earbuds which is also said to come with ANC feature.

1+ is working on a new - lower priced - pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds ProI really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offerAugust 30, 2021 See more

He also further says, the upcoming buds will be some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro. OnePlus entered the TWS market with the OnePlus Buds last year which were priced at Rs 4,999, later the company launched the OnePlus Buds Z for Rs 2,999 and this year, along with the Nord 2, the company revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro for Rs 9,990.

The OnePlus Buds Pro offers premium features like active noise cancellation, wireless charging, IP55 rating, fast charging, etc. With the new and upcoming cheaper model of the OnePlus Buds Pro, we could see OnePlus omitting a couple of these features to keep the price down. Since the tipster has confirmed the presence of ANC, that will remain as one of the prominent features of the new buds.

OnePlus Buds Z (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

OnePlus has captured the second spot in TWS market

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, OnePlus is India’s second-largest TWS brand with a 12% market share with just two products 一 OnePlus Buds and Buds Z. This might also be one of the reasons for OnePlus to consider launching a cheaper version of the OnePlus Buds Pro. While we still do not have a timeline of more details on the newer buds, it could be the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z from 2020.