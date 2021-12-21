OnePlus Buds Z2 India price tipped ahead of launch

Audio player loading…

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus was rumoured to launch its latest TWS in India. These affordable earbuds - OnePlus Buds Z2 – were first announced in China alongside the OnePlus 9RT a.k.a. the OnePlus RT.

While both the gadgets were expected to launch in India earlier this month, due to some reason, the company chose to only introduce the buds in the US and the UK market recently.

Since then, we’ve heard various rumours around the delay in the launch of the OnePlus RT and quite a bit about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

Now a report by 91Mobiles reveals that the earbuds might launch in India early next year also goes on to suggest their expected price. As per 91Mobiles, the retail price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India could be set at Rs. 4,999 which is significantly lower than the global price of USD 99 or Rs. 7480 approximately.

To recall, the company already sells the premium OnePlus Buds Pro TWS in India priced close to Rs. 10,000. The Buds Z2 are not only cheaper, however as expected, they also lack many features that the Buds Pro boasts. Have a quick look at their features.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The Buds Z2 comes equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers which the company says are bass tuned to suit what the users prefer. The Buds Z2 comes equipped with a 40 mAh battery each while the charging case has a 520 mAh battery that supports fast charging. The company claims that 10 minutes of charge can offer up to 5 hours of listening experience.

These buds are IPX 65 certified for sweat and dust resistance, support Dolby Atmos, have a 3-mic setup to reduce the noise reduction, 40dB active noise cancellation with transparency mode, and support for Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram