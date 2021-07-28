Nothing Ear 1 India sale starts from August 17 on Flipkart

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are now official, as the company finally took the wraps off them and revealed the last unknown bits. If you’re looking to buy them, mark your calendars for August 17.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India is Rs 5,999 , and they will be sold on Flipkart starting August 17 at 12 pm. ICICI Bank cards will be eligible for a 10% discount as well. Notably, the price is significantly higher in other countries for the earphones.

The Ear 1s are Nothing’s first product , aiming to bring a new level of design and functionality to the crowded wireless earbuds market. It achieves that with a unique transparent design that showcases the innards of the buds as well as the case. The company says that this meant all the engineering had to be made good-looking on the inside as well, such as the glue, magnets and connectors.

The Nothing Ear 1 also supports active noise cancellation using three microphones on either bud. There’s also support for ENC , transparency, and a customizable equalizer to tune the sound. There’s also a Maximum mode to crank up the noise cancellation to a higher decibel level. By default, they are said to have a balanced and neutral audio profile, with hardware and software tuning from Teenage Engineering .

Using a 570mAh battery, the Nothing Ear 1 have up to 5.7 hours of playback time and 34 hours with the case. With ANC turned on, those figures go down to four hours and 24 hours respectively. Along with Qi wireless charging, the case also supports fast charging where a 10-minute top-up should give eight hours of playback.

Other features include a companion app , find my bud functionality, customizable gesture control, in-ear detection, Google fast pairing, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance.