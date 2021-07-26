Nothing Ear 1 app goes live on Play Store revealing key features

The first TWS from Nothing called Ear 1 is all set to be released on July 27. Meanwhile, the listing of the companion app has gone live on Google Play Store. The listing seems to shed light on some of the key features that users can see in the Nothing Ear 1.

The description of the app mentions that the companion app can be used to check the earbuds and case battery levels, and control features like Equalizer, in-ear detection, find my device, ANC, and gestures on earbuds.

Nothing Ear 1: Expected features

The listing on Google Play Store reveals details not just in the description but in the images as well. Though most of these coincide with the features mentioned in the description. The Nothing Ear 1 will features ANC which can be controlled from the app and users will be able to select either total noise cancellation, or the transparency mode or to turn it off. It will even allow users to control the level of noise cancellation.

There's an equalizer in the app for the earbuds along with the option to check battery levels. Users will also be able to turn on/off gesture on earbuds and in-ear detection. The description also mentions a feature that will let users "Ring your earbuds to help find them", which could mean that the earbuds themselves will ring helping locate them.

There's also an image showing the settings screen of the app which displays information like Firmware update, Device Name, Bluetooth Address, Serial Number, along with the option for Tips and Tricks regarding the Nothing Ear 1.

It will be available at the same time on Flipkart, right alongside the global release, at a price of Rs 5,999 in India. With the launch at hand, we won't have to wait long for complete information on the device.