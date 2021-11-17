Nothing Ear 1 might arrive in black color as well

Nothing, the London-based startup created much hype around its first product Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds even before the official launch. The company, which was started by OnePlus’ former co-founder Carl Pei, took much pride in the unique transparent design of its TWS even though the product had much more to offer at its price. However, it is turning out the maker might bring the earbuds in black color as well to eventually muddle up with the key selling point.

The folks over at 91Mobiles claim to have learned from a known Indian tipster that Nothing Ear 1 may soon get a new black color option as well. The report, however, doesn’t divulge details like if the earbuds will be painted alone. For comparison, the existing version even has a see-through case. So, we presume the new black color option will be spread all over sans the obvious places to save the aesthetics.

It is worth mentioning here that the current design features transparent stems, though they look black from outside as the components inside have the same tone. On the other hand, the ovaloid housing and the eartips are dunked in white color. If the new report is to believe, Nothing might blacken the areas which are currently white in color.

Interestingly, Casey Neistat, a famous YouTuber recently also requested Nothing to bring up the Ear 1 in black color. He tweeted a picture of his Ear 1 device painted in black color using a permanent marker.

hey @nothing can you please make these things in black. i tried with a sharpie, looks real nice. thank y ou pic.twitter.com/LWOqJDauM4November 11, 2021

It appears Nothing is also convinced with the new design and that’s how there is hearsay around the same. It goes without saying that the specifications will remain unchanged.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications and features

Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds are IPX4 rated which makes them water-resistant to some extent. They come with 11.4mm drivers with a balanced sound signature tuned by Swedish audio giant Teenage Engineering. The earbuds feature two levels of active noise cancellation as well as transparent mode.

As for the battery life, the Nothing Ear 1 are claimed to deliver up to 34 hours of juice with the case or five hours on a single charge. When ANC is turned on, the earbuds can last for up to 24 hours and four hours respectively. They support fast charging via the Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging. A 10-minute charge is claimed to last up to 1.2 hours with ANC off and 50 minutes with ANC on.

The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS. Users can utilise the companion app to customize gestures and audio controls.

