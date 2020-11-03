Noise Air Buds truly wireless earbuds launched for Rs 1,999

Noise, one of India’s popular brand in the audio and smart wearable segment has added yet another true wireless earbuds to its portfolio. The Noise Air Buds is the company’s latest offering in the true wireless earbuds segment. Previously, the company has launched Noise Shots Rush and Nuvo TWS in India.

The Noise Air Buds is an affordable TWS from the company which is targeted at anyone who’s on a tight budget or looking for their first truly wireless earbuds without burning the pocket. Starting off with the design, the Noise Air Buds are half in-ear style TWS which means it comes with a universal fit for all users and there are no options to charge ear tips. The Noise Air Buds come in stem style design.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Air Buds features and specs

It comes in an egg-shaped case which is made up of plastic and keeps the buds secure which not in place and also charges it off and when needed. To the back, there is a Type-C port for charging which is good to see in this price segment. The company will also bundle a short Type-C cable in the box itself.

Further for connectivity, the Noise Air Buds TWS uses Bluetooth 5.0 and the company has also added quick pairing which makes it convenient for most users. It houses a 13mm driver with deep bass on focus. This TWS supports HFP, HSP, A2DP, and AVRC audio profiles. On a single charge, the Noise Air Base TWS can last up to 4 hours and with the included case, the buds can offer additional 16 hours or 4 cycles which takes up the total tally to 20 hours. And charging the buds will take around 90 minutes.

Furthermore, the Air Buds ars also IPX4 rated for protection against water which means you can use it for workouts and gym sessions. For controls, you get complete touch controls onboard. There is a single tap, double-tap, touch and hold functions which offer functionality like volume control, answer/reject calls, and access voice assistant.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds is priced at Rs 1,999 in India and is now available on Amazon. It is available in Icy White colour option. For a limited time, you can also avail Rs 50 off on the Noise Air Buds by applying Rs 50 coupon on Amazon.