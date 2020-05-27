Noise Shots Rush TWS launched in India at Rs 3,999

The popularity of TWS earbuds just keeps growing in India and now we have a new pair of earbuds from Noise. The company has announced Noise Shots Rush, a budget-friendly sports earbuds.

Unlike the other TWS earbuds which come with a stem design or just in-ear style, the Noise Shots Rush comes with an in-ear style deign song with ear hooks on each bud. These earbuds are meant for fitness enthusiasts who run and spend most of their time at the gym.

This is also the company’s second pair of TWS in two weeks, after the Shots X5 Pro.

(Image credit: Noise)

Noise shots Rush features

The Noise Shots Rush features Bluetooth 5.0 with a wireless range of 10 meters. The earbuds come with a dedicated gaming mode which brings down the latency to 85ms, making it better than Realme’s Buds Air and Neo TWS (119ms). It also comes with three preset equalizers such as pop, rock, and classic.

There is support for full touch controls on both the earbuds. You can control the media playback, adjust volume, and manage the calls as they also feature in-built mic. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices so the tap and hold function will launch Google Assistant and Siri interaction on your smartphone.

Moving on to the battery life, the company says the Rush can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and with the case you get about 24 hours of playback. The case uses a micro USB interface to juice up. As it is aimed at mostly outdoor usage, the Noise Shots Rush is IPX5 rated for protection against sweat and rain.

Price and Availability