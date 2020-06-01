Noise announces Nuvo true wireless earbuds priced Rs 2,999

Indian audio product maker Noise has unveiled its next pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Noise Shots Nuvo. The company is known for designing products at a price point that attracts Gen-Z consumers. Priced at Rs.2,999 the earbuds have compelling features like the IPX4 rating, Bluetooth 5.0 to rival its competitors in the market.

The new earbuds from the company have a design that is quite similar to competitors like the Redmi Earbuds S that debuted recently. There's a Noise logo and a light indicator on the back of the earpiece.

The design of the earpiece is ergonomic, with in-ear silicone tips that are angled to ensure comfort and grip while sitting inside the ears. The oval shaped case has indicators for charging and battery indicator on the front.

Additionally, the charging case houses a 800mAh battery which the company claims can give upto 28 hours of total playback. This case can seemingly charge the earbuds upto 7 times in a single charge and give a playback of 80 minutes in just 10 minutes.

The earpiece, however, weighs light at 4.8 grams each. They house a 6mm driver unit for dynamic audio output and batter sound quality. Also, the earpieces have a standalone playback of 4hrs on a single charge and come with smart touch controls for playback and voice calling.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Shots Nuvo: Earbuds Features

The following are the main features of Noise Shots Nuvo Earbuds:

6mm Audio Driver unit.

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a 10-meter range.

Smart touch controls - Receive or reject calls, skip tracks and adjust volume, activate voice Assistants(Siri/Google)

IPX4 rating for sweats during workouts and light rain.

Playback - 32 hours in total (28 hrs from the case + 4 hrs from each earbud) on a single charge, Supports quick charging.

Auto pairing mode.