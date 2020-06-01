Xiaomi’s upcoming laptop in India could be a rebranded RedmiBook

Xiaomi’s laptop will be soon launched in India. The company started teasing the Mi Notebook in India from last week. Now, we’ve got information regarding the upcoming laptop from the house of Xiaomi.

According to a new report from 91mobiles , sourced by Ishan Agarwal, the RedmiBook 13 which was announced in December 2019 in China will be rebranded and announced for the Indian market. It is also worth mentioning that the RedmiBook 13 will be powered by the Intel core chipset and not the recently launched Ryzen variant.

Ishan has shared a couple of marketing materials that reveal a few more details. Although the launch date or the laptop name is not yet confirmed, he suggests that it will launch in India on June 11.

According to the materials shared, the laptop will come with a 13-inch panel with Full HD resolution. It also clearly mentions the fact that it will be a lightweight, sleek, and slim bezel design. Under the hood, the machine will be powered by the Intel Core i7 processor. It also suggests the laptop will have longer battery life and the company is already teasing 1C charging technology which can quickly charge the laptop up to 50% in just 35 minutes.

However, the internals for the Indian market might be slightly different compared to the Chinese variants.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

RedmiBook 13 Specs

The RedmiBook 13 which was launched last year in China comes with a 13.3-inch FHD+ display, up to 10th gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The company claims the laptop can last up to 11 hours on a single charge and can charge up to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Ports options on the RedmiBook 13 include 2 x USB 3.1 ports, 1 x HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, DTS audio, and Windows 10 OS.

The RedmiBook 13 i5 version starts at CNY 4,199 (~Rs 44,300) in China and the i7 version starts at CNY 5,199 (~Rs 54,800).