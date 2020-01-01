New games 2020: the biggest games coming to console and PC

It's a brand new year which means we have a heap of new games to look forward to. But it's not just any new year, 2020 is a biggie and will see us making the transition to next-generation consoles and new streaming services. That means that most games that are due to release this year are fair game to be cross-generation titles - even if we don't know it yet.
Xbox Series X and the PS5 may not be releasing until the end of 2020, but there are plenty of fantastic games releasing in the run-up. It can be hard to keep track of which games are releasing when, and for what platform, so we've put together this handy guide to all the games releasing in 2020 - and when we can expect them.
January
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – January 9 (PC)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - January 17 (PC, Xbox One and PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4)
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – January 23 (PS4/US)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – January 23 (PS4/Switch)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – January 28 (PS4, PC, Xbox One/US)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Journey to the Savage Planet – January 31 (PC, Xbox One and PS4/EU)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – January TBC (Switch)
February
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – February 4 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One/US)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – February 4 (Switch)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (PC, Xbox One)
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – February 11 (PS4)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – February 11 (PS4)
- Darksiders Genesis – February 14 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Dreams – February 14 (PS4)
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – February 14 (PS4/EU)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – February 18 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – February 25 (Xbox One)
- Two Point Hospital – February 25 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)
March
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake – March 3 (PS4)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 – March 13 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Nioh 2 – March 13 (PS4)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – March 20 (Switch)
- Doom Eternal – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Doom 64 – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Bleeding Edge – March 24 (PC, Xbox One)
- Persona 5 Royal – March 31 (PS4)
- Half-Life: Alyx – March TBC (PC/VR)
April
- Resident Evil 3 – April 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – April 24 (PS4)
- Trials of Mana – April 24 (PC, PS4 and Switch)
- Gears Tactics – April 28 (PC)
May
- Marvel's Avengers – May 15 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – May 29 (PS4)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads – May TBC (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
TBC new games 2020
- Control: The Foundation DLC – Early 2020 ([PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Early 2020 (Switch)
- Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC – Early 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- The Outer Worlds – Early 2020 (Switch)
- State of Decay 2 - Early 2020 (PC)
- What The Golf? – Early 2020 (Switch)
- Yakuza 0 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Q1 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Dying Light 2 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Minecraft Dungeons – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Wasteland 3 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Moving Out – Q2 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Control: AWE DLC – Mid 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Death Stranding – Summer 2020 (PC)
- Ghost of Tsushima – Summer 2020 (PS4)
- Outriders – Summer 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Planet Coaster – Summer 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Godfall – Holiday 2020 (PC, PS5)
- Halo Infinite – Holiday 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – Holiday 2020 (Xbox Series X)
- PS5 – Holiday 2020
- Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
- Destroy All Humans! Remake – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Disco Elysium – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom Eternal – TBC 2020 (Switch, Stadia)
- Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy 14 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Gods & Monsters – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia)
- Google Stadia Base – TBC 2020
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Little Nightmares 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Ooblets [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Orcs Must Die 3 – TBC 2020 (Stadia)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
- Psychonauts 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Rainbow Six Quarantine – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Skull and Bones – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
- Spelunky 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4)
- Spiritfarer – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – TBC 2020 (PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
- Watch Dogs Legion – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – TBC 2020 (PS4)