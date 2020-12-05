Moto G9 Power to launch in India on December 8

Moto G9 Power will launch in India on December 8. The Lenovo-owned brand shared the teaser on Twitter confirming the launch of the new Moto G series device in India.

The Moto G9 Power is already launched globally and is available for purchase in European countries. Currently in India, the Moto G9 series consists of only the vanilla Moto G9. The Moto G9 Power will be the second device in the G9 family. The Moto G9 Plus is also slated for launch, as the device has received BIS certification.

Moto G9 Power price

In Europe, the Moto G9 Power is priced at €199 which translates to Rs 17,500 approx. Currently, we do not have any pricing details of the phone in India. The phone we sold via Flipkart in India. The landing page for the same is already live on Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The talking point of the phone is its battery, the Moto G9 Power packed with a massive 6000mAh battery and supports 20W TurboPower charging via Type-C port. On the front, you get a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the Moto G9 Power sports Snapdragon 662 chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of onboard storage. However, the Flipkart page mentions only 4GB + 64GB variant.

On to the optics, the Moto G9 Power offers a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary shooter with f/1.8, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. To the front, there is a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other features include Android 10 OS, microSD card support, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, IP52 rating, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

A few days back the company unveiled the Moto G 5G which is India first phone to come with the new Snapdragon 750G chipset. In the coming days, we also expect the company to launch Moto G9 Plus in India as the third member of the family.

