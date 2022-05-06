Moto Edge 30 could launch in India as soon as next week

Audio player loading…

Motorola launched its flagship Moto Edge 30 Pro in India recently. The company is now rumoured to bring the stock variant - Moto Edge 30 as well to the Indian shores.

The phone was launched in the global markets in April and is expected to come to India with unchanged internals.

91Mobiles reports that the Moto Edge 30 will be rolling out in India on May 12th. Further, a few specifications and the pricing details of the device have also surfaced online. In addition, it is also going to be the first-ever smartphone to ship with the Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G processor.

As for the pricing, we are sceptical about the exact figures. However, we can say that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000 in the Indian market. Other specification details include a 4,020mAh battery, 50MP primary snapper, AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, etc.

What does the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor bring to the table?

As compared to the Snapdragon 778G processor, the 778G Plus chipset is the boosted variant of the former. It has a clock speed of 2.5GHz along with a promise to offer fast paced touch response, around 20 percent. However, apart from that it seems like the processors are identical.

The processor has been built on the 6nm processor paired with Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU). It supports maximum RAM size of 16GB with LPDDR5 memory type. A major highlight regarding the processor is that the processor will support 192MP max camera resolution.

And the competition is not going to end

Yes, it is a fact, at the time when a device like iQoo 9 SE is offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor at a price of Rs 33,000, it seems to be a rough path for Moto Edge 30.

Not only this, if we look around more, the Realme GT Neo 2 5G also ships with a Snapdragon 870 processor at a similar price range. We can say that if performance is a major concern for the customers, they will surely go for iQoo and Realme offerings instead of the Moto device.