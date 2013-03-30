Don't panic! HP admits website error, Slate 7 still coming in April

The Android-running HP Slate 7, announced at MWC last month, is the company's first product for a while to create a bit of a buzz. So the last thing it needed was a two month delivery delay.

For those who've already eyed-up the $169 Android Jelly Bean slate, mild panic ensued on Friday when the company's website changed the availability to from April to June.

Thankfully, a few hours later, the computing giant told Engadget that it had made a mistake and that everything's still on track for a launch during April.

Users aren't able to pre-order the tablet yet, but can sign up to be informed when the 7-inch tablet becomes available.

Fighting Chance

HP has yet to confirm release details for the UK version of the slate, which it had promised to launch after those in the States get their fill.

The company had indicated that the price would be around £129, which at today's rather paltry exchange rate (we remember getting $2 for every pound. Now it's about £1.50) works out about right.

HP's latest attempts to crack the tablet market is its first since the ill-fated HP TouchPad and the first to run Android.

It brings a dual-core ARM A9 processor design, a 1024 x 600 display, 16GB of storage and 1GB of RAM and, most importantly, a price point that gives HP a fighting chance.