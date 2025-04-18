HP agrees million-dollar settlement over "false advertising" on PCs, keyboards

HP has agreed to settle a lawsuit by forking out $4 million

It relates to misleading pricing on PCs and peripherals ‘on sale’

Eligible consumers will have purchased between 2021 and 2024

HP has agreed to pay a $4 million settlement over allegations of false advertising on its website relating to its sale of computers and peripherals.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit originally filed in October 2021. Preliminary approval for the class-action settlement was granted by a US District Judge earlier this month.

According to the lawsuit, HP allegedly showed misleading original prices on its website for some PCs, mice and keyboards, making it appear as though they were much cheaper than usual when on sale.

Misleading prices

Strike-through prices on sale items made products appear more discounted than they actually were, with some rare or never sold at the original price anyway.

HP’s $4 million payment will go toward “Settlement Class members’ claims; court-approved Notice and Settlement Administration Costs; court-approved Settlement Class Representatives’ Service Award; and court-approved Settlement Class Counsel Attorneys’ Fees and Costs Award,” the judge’s approval confirms. “All residual funds will be distributed pro rata to Settlement Class members who submitted valid claims and cashed checks.”

The lawsuit applies to customers who bought HP desktops, laptops, mice or keyboards advertised as being discounted for more than 75% of the time between June 5, 2021 and October 28, 2024.

One of the examples given was a $999.99 HP All-in-One machine bought by a plaintiff in September 2021. It was advertised as having $100 off, marked at $899.99, however it had been sold at that lower price since April 2021.

Among the three pages of eligible models shared by Ars Technica include HP Spectre, Chromebook, Envy, Pavilion and Omen models.

Although HP has agreed to pay a multimillion-dollar settlement, it hasn’t technically admitted to any wrongdoing. TechRadar Pro has asked HP for a reaction to the agreement, but we did not receive an immediate response.

Via Ars Technica