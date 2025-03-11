Now HP printers are being bricked following firmware update

HP LaserJet printers are reportedly being blocked

HP LaserJet Pro 3000 on modern office desk
(Image credit: HP)
  • Some HP laser printers are being blocked following a firmware update
  • Affected models include LaserJet MFP M232-M237
  • HP says it is aware of a “limited” issue

Already in trouble for blocking or reducing the performance of third-party ink cartridges, HP has now been accused of blocking legitimate HP-branded toner in some laser printer models.

Firmware version 20250209, released on March 4, now looks to be causing issues for owners of the LaserJet MFP M232-M237 models.

According to Ars Technica, the update was only meant to address “security updates,” a “regulatory requirement update,” “general improvements and bug fixes.”

HP is blocking its own ink?

Users on HP’s support forum have been reporting seeing error code 11 and flashing toner lights after the update, preventing them from being able to print.

One wrote: “I installed this toner cartridge about a month ago, with no issues. But today suddenly an error code 11 popped up which means the printer doesn't accept / recognize the cartridge any more.”

Moreover, basic troubleshooting measures like cleaning the contacts and reinstalling the toner do not seem to resolve the issue.

Although the company has already been tied with dodgy firmware updates that impact printing quality and performance with certain inks, it looks like this might not be a case of intended consequences. The company shared with TechRadar Pro:

“We are aware of a firmware issue affecting a limited number of HP LaserJet 200 Series devices and our team is actively working on a solution. For assistance, affected customers can contact our support team at: https://support.hp.com.”

HP aside, it’s a busy week for printers, with Brother recently being accused of throttling certain devices with firmware updates in a similar manner to HP – something the company has actually denied doing. Brother partially blamed reduced performance on third-party ink quality, but said that firmware throttling claims were “false.”

TechRadar Pro has asked HP for an update on the situation, but we have not received a response.

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years' experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig's specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

