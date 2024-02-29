World’s biggest printer company wants you to stop buying printers — rent them like cars is what HP reckons you should do

HP has unveiled its long-awaited printing subscription package aimed at keeping businesses and consumers alike wedded to their physical HP printer for a little while longer.

The company says its new HP All-In Plan, "delivers the ultimate in convenience without the hassle of printer ownership" - offering not just ink, but the very printer itself, for a monthly cost.

It's a bold move, and one that HP says may mean you never own a printer again, as it looks to ensure customers realize the benefits of print-as-a-service models, much like consumers do with their smartphone packages.

HP All-In Plan

"At HP, we've heard from some customers that setting up and managing a printer can sometimes feel like a never-ending struggle, but everyone at some point needs to print," Diana Sroka, Head of Product, Consumer Services at HP wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"Say goodbye to your tech troubles and hello to hassle-free printing without ever having to buy a printer or cartridge again."

The HP All-In Plan will start from only $6.99 a month, with prices rising depending on the level of services and products you choose.

Customers will be able to choose one of three HP printer models - either the HP ENVY 6020e, HP ENVY Inspire 7258e or the HP OfficeJet Pro 9010e - then select a plan that suits their printing needs most accurately, with the products then being shipped directly to them.

HP says users will be able to adjust their payment plans, and switch or upgrade their printer after two years to make sure they have the latest hardware - but they will have ink delivered to them without ever needing to re-order, and will also receive dedicated support via HP’s 24/7 Pro live support team.

To boost its sustainability credentials, HP says users will be easily able to return their printer and ink cartridges at no extra cost using pre-paid labels and envelopes, and is also promising next business day replacement at no additional cost.

It's a bold move by HP, which says it is reacting to customer demand as needs change in the age of hybrid working. The company has recently come under fire for moves towards making printing a subscription-based model, especially as customers try to cut costs at home and at work.

HP is currently facing a class-action lawsuit relating to its printer firmware updates, which were shipped as security fixes but were later found to introduce printer blocking when using third-party cartridges.

A recent interview with HP CEO Enrique Lores saw him confirm that the company’s printers are not profitable as one-time purchases, and that HP makes an undisclosed loss on many models.