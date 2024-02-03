73,000 days, that's how long Canon says its printer printouts will last without fading — but only for its large format printers and no one will be alive to check in 200 years anyway

Canon has unveiled a new series of its imagePROGRAF PRO large format printers, aimed at the professional photography and fine art markets. This refresh comprises three new models: the 60-inch PRO-6600, the 44-inch PRO-4600, and the 24-inch PRO-2600.

Alongside the new models, Canon has introduced a new pigment ink set, LUCIA PRO II, which the firm says enhances the overall print quality, especially when it comes to darker shades and black density on fine art papers.

LUCIA PRO II ink also offers improved scratch resistance on photographic papers, making the handling, mounting, and finishing processes easier. A light-resistant pigment in the ink set dramatically increases color fastness, which Canon says means prints won’t fade when exposed to light.

Prints that won't fade away

On the back of this, Canon says prints from its new printers will last for up to 73,000 days - 200 years! - without fading.

There are some caveats to the claim (which no one can prove one way or another, anyway) and that’s Canon is assuming you’re using its own Canon Photo Paper Pro Platinum - dare to use any other paper and all bets are off. The small print also says the prediction is “calculated in accordance with the indoor light resistance test method and life evaluation criteria of the digital color photographic print image preservation.” In other words, if future generations invent a new form of lighting, the longevity of the prints goes out the window.

The new imagePROGRAF PRO series is touted as being user-friendly and offering increased productivity. Its dual roll capability allows users to switch between different media types and sizes without interrupting the workflow.

Mathew Faulkner, EMEA Director, Marketing and Innovation, Wide Format Printing Group, Canon Europe, said: “The new imagePROGRAF PRO series takes the resounding success of our current range and makes it even better, with new design and performance features added in response to feedback from our customers. We’ve raised the bar for print quality as well as significantly increasing image robustness in terms of light and abrasion resistance, which is crucial for fine art printers and professional photographers.”

If you're in the market for a printer that can produce prints that may outlive you, your kids, and your grandkids, Canon's new imagePROGRAF PRO series might be just what you're looking for.

The new imagePROGRAF PRO series will be available from March 2024.