Brother denies claims it locked down third-party printer ink cartridges via forced firmware updates

Brother says firmware updates didn’t degrade third-party ink quality

Brother HL-L2865DW during our review process
(Image credit: Brother)
  • Users have reported degraded print quality with third-party ink
  • Firmware updates are blamed, but Brother denies all allegations
  • HP previously admitted to updates that affected third-party ink performance

Printer maker Brother has denied locking in users to its own ink cartridges via so-called firmware updates.

The news came after electronics technician and right-to-repair activist Louis Rossmann accused the company of updating its printer firmware to either block non-OEM toner or degrade performance.

Further posts on the internet, including Reddit threads, have confirmed similar problems from other users, who noticed printing quality drop when using third-party toner.

Brother denies blocking third-party ink

Moreover, reverting to older firmware versions has proven either difficult or impossible, meaning printers that previously functioned as normal could now be considered ‘broken’.

The company stated (via Ars Technica): “We are aware of the recent false claims suggesting that a Brother firmware update may have restricted the use of third-party ink cartridges. Please be assured that Brother firmware updates do not block the use of third-party ink in our machines.”

Brother argued that variations in third-party toner quality could be responsible for print quality issues: “Brother printers do not intentionally degrade print quality based on whether a Brother Genuine or non-genuine ink/ toner cartridge is used. Brother cannot verify the quality of printing that will result when using a third-party compatible with a Brother printer.”

HP has faced lawsuits and legal settlements over similar issues, with CEO Enrique Lores justifying third-party ink blocking by citing enhanced security. Back in late 2023, CFO Marie Myers also noted that Instant Ink subscribers are 20% more profitable for the business.

“It is standard practice that we perform a Brother [G]enuine check when troubleshooting a Brother printer… We believe this check in the process may have led to a misunderstanding[,] but as we confirmed, the firmware update would not be responsible for the degradation of quality or removal of printer features,” Brother added.

