Brother denies claims it locked down third-party printer ink cartridges via forced firmware updates
Brother says firmware updates didn’t degrade third-party ink quality
- Users have reported degraded print quality with third-party ink
- Firmware updates are blamed, but Brother denies all allegations
- HP previously admitted to updates that affected third-party ink performance
Printer maker Brother has denied locking in users to its own ink cartridges via so-called firmware updates.
The news came after electronics technician and right-to-repair activist Louis Rossmann accused the company of updating its printer firmware to either block non-OEM toner or degrade performance.
Further posts on the internet, including Reddit threads, have confirmed similar problems from other users, who noticed printing quality drop when using third-party toner.
Brother denies blocking third-party ink
Moreover, reverting to older firmware versions has proven either difficult or impossible, meaning printers that previously functioned as normal could now be considered ‘broken’.
The company stated (via Ars Technica): “We are aware of the recent false claims suggesting that a Brother firmware update may have restricted the use of third-party ink cartridges. Please be assured that Brother firmware updates do not block the use of third-party ink in our machines.”
Brother argued that variations in third-party toner quality could be responsible for print quality issues: “Brother printers do not intentionally degrade print quality based on whether a Brother Genuine or non-genuine ink/ toner cartridge is used. Brother cannot verify the quality of printing that will result when using a third-party compatible with a Brother printer.”
HP has faced lawsuits and legal settlements over similar issues, with CEO Enrique Lores justifying third-party ink blocking by citing enhanced security. Back in late 2023, CFO Marie Myers also noted that Instant Ink subscribers are 20% more profitable for the business.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“It is standard practice that we perform a Brother [G]enuine check when troubleshooting a Brother printer… We believe this check in the process may have led to a misunderstanding[,] but as we confirmed, the firmware update would not be responsible for the degradation of quality or removal of printer features,” Brother added.
You might also like
- Check out our roundup of the best business printers
- Carry around digital copies with our choice of the best business laptops
- World’s biggest printer company wants you to stop buying printers — rent them like cars is what HP reckons you should do
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This is Amazon's first foray in servers, and certainly not the last: MicroTik franken-router is powered by the AWS Graviton 1 Arm CPU
What is AI Studios by DeepBrain? Everything we know about the AI avatar maker