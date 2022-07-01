Mirchi launches app, terms its 'audio OTT'

Audio player loading…

The name of the game, these days, is OTT. It has become a buzz word, albeit cliched. No surprise then Mirchi, a music and entertainment company, has chosen to describe its newly launched mobile app 'audio OTT'. Named Mirchi Plus, the app will offer original audio stories, podcasts, and entertainment news.

Listeners can access Mirchi’s content library anytime, anywhere. Mirchi Plus will be available on Apple and Android smartphones, as well as the Android Auto and Apple Car play systems.

Mirchi Plus said it will offer its content across 10 different languages - English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada - and also provide audio stories across genres like drama, comedy, romance, horror, thriller and many more.

Audio story narrated by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui

(Image credit: Mirchi)

Mirchi Plus said it will launch new audio shows every month. The app will also offer exclusive audio content which includes a first-of-its-kind-crime audio story inspired by true events titled 1000 Crore Ki Laash narrated by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui.

Popular artists like Neena Gupta will be the narrator for a romance-based audio story Aakhri Rishta, Rhea Chakraborty for a travel drama called Purane Khat, and Ashutosh Rana for a supernatural thriller named Varuthi. Mirchi Plus will also use the content of the Mirchi FM. Some of Mirchi FM’s content like Mirchi Murga, ‘The Devdutt Patnaik’ mythology show, ‘Bhatt Naturally’ a talk show series hosted by Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt on Bollywood controversies, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’, interview series with top Bollywood celebrities and show on the legendary ‘Manto’ voiced by top personalities like Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and RJ Sayema will also be available on Mirchi Plus.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL said, "with the launch of Mirchi Plus we now enter the exciting & evolving space of story-telling and original content. This transforms Mirchi into its full digital avatar, allowing us to pick, analyse and act on consumer signals in real time."

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL said, "Mirchi Plus strengthens our digital play. Through the launch of the app, we look forward to building a multi-lingual and immersive audio experience for our listeners. Moreover, Mirchi Plus is a significant addition to Mirchi’s digital properties aiding Mirchi in fulfilling its goal of generating 25% of our revenues from digital."