Microsoft Surface Pro X is now available in India - models, pricing and more

Microsoft today announced the availability of its next generation Surface Pro X that had gone official during the company's fall event last September. The 2-in-1 device, which comes with Wi-Fi support, would be available with authorized resellers as well as on the Reliance Digital stores website.

Powered by Windows 11, the latest Surface Pro X is the thinnest of the series sports a 13-inch screen. Microsoft has pegged the device as an affordable one though the prices range between Rs.93,999 for home use and Rs.1,50,999 for the top end model under the business user list, a press release from Microsoft says.

Microsoft Surface Pro X - specifications and design

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a sub-one kg device, weighing in at just 774 grams. It is powered by a custom Microsoft processor delivering 8-core performance. It has a 5MP front camera with 1080p HD video capabilities that auto adjusts to lighting conditions.

The high-resolution 13-inch PixelSense touch screen is capable of handling a bevy of use cases, right from sketching and editing to watching shows. The built-in kickstand provides the required support for adjusting the Surface Pro X. The device also comes with the Signature Keyboard and the Surface Slip Pen 2.

The device boasts of a neural engine called Eye Contact that helps users adjust their gaze during video calls so that they appear to be looking directly into the camera. The dual far-field studio mics and optimised speakers add to the video calling experience of the device. In terms of connectivity options, the device has two USB-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink with an extra USB-A port.

Microsoft Surface Pro X - price and availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro X would be available to purchase from authorised dealers as well as from Reliance Digital outlets. The device can also be purchased online via the Reliance Digital website.

The Surface Pro X has been made available in five configurations as listed below:

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/128 Platinum - Rs.94,599

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/256 Platinum - Rs.113,299

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16/256 Platinum. - Rs.131,799

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ2/16/512 Platinum - Rs.150,499

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi SQ1/8/128 Platinum - Rs.93,999

