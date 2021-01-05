LG launches Tone Free HSB-FN7 and HSB-FN6 TWS with UVnano charging cradle in India

LG has announced two new truly wireless earphones in India under Tone Free lineup. The newly launched TWS include are LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6. The USP of the two earbuds are the innovative UVnano charging cradle. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 even offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The carry case which doubles up as a charging cradle comes with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds which eliminate 99.9% bacteria while charging. The case comes with an LED light on the top which indicates charging level and UVnano status. These are also in-ear style earbuds.

LG Tone Free-FN7 features and specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The LG Tone Free-FN7 is powered by Meridian Audio, a British audio technology company. The TWS supports both Android and iOS devices and also comes with app support for both the platforms. Moreover, Meridian’s EQ sound settings offer an elevated listening experience with four customized presets - natural, balanced, Immersive and, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

The earbuds come with 2 layered dynamic driver and three microphones onboard. Each earbud pack in 55mAh battery while the case comes with 390mAh battery. On a single charge the Tone Free-FN7 is said to last about 7 hours with ANC turned off and 5 hours with ANC turned on. With the included charging case, the buds will last up to 21 hours without ANC and 15 hours with ANC. A quick 5 minutes charge will offer an hour of music playback.

The active noise cancellation feature eliminates most of the external world noise. It is also IPX4 rated which means you can use it for workout and gym sessions. Other features include Type-C charging, Google Fast Pair, support for AAC and SBC codecs, wireless charging, and touch gesture controls.

LG Tone Free-FN6 features and specs

(Image credit: LG)

The slightly cheaper TWS of the two, the Tone Free-FN6 is also tuned by Meridian Audio. The only major difference comes in terms of noise cancellation, which is not present on this variant. On a single charge, the earbuds can last up to 6 hours and it also supports fast charging. The charging cradle will offer 3 additional charge cycles. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and supports SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Price and availability

The Tone Free-FN7 and FN6 are priced at Rs 29,990 and INR 24,990 respectively. However, LG is offering a 70% discount on FN7 on pre-booking and 50% off up to January 10 on its e-store. Both the earbuds are available in two colours - Stylish Black and Modern White.