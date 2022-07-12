Lenovo unleashes new range of Yoga and Legion laptops

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has introduced the next-generation Yoga series, Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops in India, all of which will be available across all offline and online channel partners, including Amazon India, from 'Prime Day' on July 23, 2022. Pre-orders for the same will begin on July 13.

What's new with Yoga?

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Yoga series of laptops that have been newly introduced are 7i, Slim 7i Pro and 9i and are available at Rs 1,14,990, Rs 1,06,990 and Rs 1,69,990. They come in oatmeal, storm gray and slate gray colours.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo says the latest Yoga series laptops are all sustainable inside and out. The new Yoga 9i has a 16:10 OLED screen with 2.5K resolution. The screen comes with TÜV low blue light eye protection certification 6. It has the 12th generation Intel Core processor and third-generation EVO certification paired with smart AI software assists.

Forming a new Legion

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Under the Legion banner come the new 5i, 5i Pro and Slim 7i, claimed to be the world's most mobile 16-inch gaming laptop, which cost Rs. 1,44,990, Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 1,50,990, respectively. The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro can be had in storm gray colour. Available in onyx gray colour, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i is priced at Rs 84,990.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops come with a minimalist design language, independent graphics direct connect technology, effective thermal management and are made to meet the performance needs of every gamer.

The Legion 5i series have a battery capacity of 80Wh and reach up to 80 per cent charging in 30 minutes with the included charger. The AI engine 2.0, says Lenovo, automatically recognises the game, achieves optimised system performance, and increased 20 per cent FPS to deliver seamless gameplay. These models are for modern gamers and professional players.

All of Lenovo's latest laptops come with xbox game pass pre-loaded for a period of 3 months.