Lenovo Legion Slim 7 thin and light gaming laptop now available in India

Lenovo has announced the availability of its latest gaming laptop Legion Slim 7 in India. The company says that this laptop is aimed at gamers and content creators. Weighing at just under 2kgs and measuring at 18, this laptop is extremely thin, portable yet extremely powerful.

The company says that the Legion Slim 7 is one of the world's lightest and slimmest gaming laptops offered with NVIDIA RTX graphics.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and 300 nits peak brightness, the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and Lenovo’s preoperatory Coldfront 3.0 technology for thermal management.

The display offers a 165Hz refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience while the screen boasts Dolby Vision certification and has support for G-Sync and Free-Sync.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price and availability

The retail price of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 in India has been set at Rs. 144,990 and the laptop will be available on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and all online & offline channel partners from 28 February onwards.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 specs and features

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 16GB of RAM. It has two memory slots and while one of them comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM soldered onto it, the second slot can support up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, it comes with 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop has a couple of 2W stereo Harman speakers, 720p webcam with a selfie shutter and a 71Wh battery. The company claims that the battery is rated to offer up to 8 hrs of backup.

The display on this laptop is a 15.6-inch IPS LCD panel that offers 2560*1440-pixel resolution, with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It offers 100 per cent coverage of sRGB colour scheme and supports Dolby Vision for immersive gaming and content viewing experience.

The Legion 7 Slim ships with Windows 11 out of the box and comes with three months of complimentary Game Pass that provides access to over 100 high-quality PC games. The laptop also has an RGB keyboard and Lenovo says that the laptop is equipped with Legion AI Engine which uses artificial intelligence to dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU for more FPS to offer a superlative gaming experience.

